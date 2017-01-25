Parag Tyagi turns antagonist for ‘Kaala Teeka’

Mumbai, Jan 25 (IANS) Actor Parag Tyagi, who is currently seen in “Brahmarakshas”, has been roped in to portray a negative character, named Thakur, in the TV show “Kaala Teeka” after it will take a leap of 14 years.

Thakur is touted to be a formidable man, who is deeply respected amongst the villagers.

“It’s been a great association with Zee TV as I am already doing ‘Brahmarakshas’ which airs over the weekends and now with ‘Kaala Teeka’, my fans and viewers can see me on weekdays too,” Parag said in a statement.

“The role in ‘Kaala Teeka’ is going to be very challenging for me. It is totally the opposite of what Parag Tyagi is in real life. In ‘Brahmarakshas’, I have been playing the role of a supernatural evil, while as Thakur I am going to portray the powerful role of an influential man in a village,” he added.

“Kaala Teeka” is aimed at breaking the shackles of age-old superstitions. The show, aired on Zee TV, will take a leap on January 30.

