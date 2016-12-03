Paralympian Aditya Mehta gets Human Spirit Award

Mumbai, Dec 3 (IANS) Para-athlete Aditya Mehta was conferred the M.G. Mehta Human Spirit Award of the Ratna Nidhi Charitable Trust (RNCT) here.

The award was given away by veteran social worker and crusader Anna Hazare on Friday night in memory of renowned philanthropist Mahendra Mehta, to mark the World Disability Day today (Saturday), said trustee Rajiv Mehta.

In his acceptance speech, Mehta said that he had filed a 12-point (Right to Information) RTI to the CISF under human rights violations and finally got a scanner installed at Delhi Airport. Now, he is planning to get this implemented at other airports in the country.

He recalled, how as a businessman, he cared only about money till his accident in 2006 which left him handicapped.

“I am a completely different person now and want to bring about change,” said Mehta, who bagged two silvers at the 2014 Para-Asian Cycling Championship, entered the Limca Book of Records in 2013 for riding fastest 100 kms with an artificial limb.

Later, he founded the Aditya Mehta Foundation in 2014 to help para-athletes rebuild their shattered lives and was in the news recently for being humiliated at Bengaluru Airport.

In his address, Hazare pointed out how he had received crores of rupees as cash awards all this life.

“But, I live in a temple and have only six sets of clothes. All the money awards is in a trust, and the interest from it goes towards helping the underprivileged people,” Hazare said.

The RNCT, which empowers disabled people, was selected by Google for its Impact Challenge for Disabilities Award this year.

