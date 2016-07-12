Paranormal society founder Gaurav Tiwari found dead under mysterious circumstances

New Delhi, July 12: Gaurav Tiwari, the founder and CEO of Indian Paranormal Society, was found dead under mysterious circumstances. He was lying dead in the bathroom of his Dwarka flat, sector-19 on Thursday morning.

Police have suspected it to be a case of suicide and are currently clueless about the motive. “We do not suspect any foul play since all his family members, including his parents and wife, were present at the flat when he hanged himself in the bathroom from an iron rod used for hanging clothes with a dupatta on Friday morning, Deependra Pathak, joint commissioner of police (southwest), said’’, as Hindustan Times reported.

According to the Indian Paranormal Society website, Gaurav Tiwari, a pilot by training, had visited over 6,000 `haunted’ locations and investigated hauntings, `UFO abductions’ and `mysterious creatures’.

His father, Uday Tiwari, told TOI that Gaurav had got married just a few months ago.”He told his wife a month ago that a negative force was pulling him towards it. He had said he was trying to control it but seemed unable to do so. My daughter-in-law ignored it thinking he was just depressed due to work overload and did not tell us about it,” he said.

“He was a certified paranormal investigator, a certified UFO field investigator and a para-nexus representative in India. He has been part of shows such as Haunted Weekends with Sunny Leone and MTV’s girl’s night out with VJ Ranvijay . He has shows like Bhoot Aaya and Fear Files to his credit. He also acted in two movies, 16 December and Tango Charlie”, reports TOI.

His wife found the 32-year-old lying unconscious in the bathroom after she heard a thud sound. After reaching the hospital, he was declared dead. Police are waiting for the full autopsy report to give out complete information on the case.