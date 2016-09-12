Parched Trailer Released: Radhika Apte’s film is so much more than its leaked sex scene

New Delhi, Sep 12: We all have seen the poster of the much talked about movie ‘Parched’ where the four leading ladies- Surveen Chawla, Radhika Apte, Tannishtha Chatterjee and Lehar Khan are seen running away from the clutches of society, deciding to live their lives on their own terms.

Even the tagline- ”All it took was the first act of courage” emphasizes the point which this film tries to show that how women break free from any kind of social evil around them.

As rightly guessed Leena Yadav’s directorial is based on the life of four rural women who become prey to the age-old ridiculed traditions like domestic violence, forced child marriages, familial rape, etc which are still prevalent in the rural parts of India.

The film Parched has been internationally applauded and critically acclaimed and has already won 18 awards and thus is expected to be a promising one in terms of storyline. It has been to Indian Film Festival of Melbourne and Toronto International Film Festival. It has already received a thunderous response at 24 International Film Festivals across continents and won 18 Awards. Parched has released internationally in 7 countries and is currently running in its 22nd week in France.

Produced by Ajay Devgn under ‘Ajay Devgn Ffilms’ the film is slated to release on September 23, 2016.

