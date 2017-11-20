Parents beware! Deadly dangerous Flakka – Zombie drug available easily, disguised as candy

Parents beware! Deadly dangerous Flakka - Zombie drug available easily, disguised as candy

New Delhi, November 20 : World without hope, most deadly drug named “Flakka” is now going to be threat to human life, Flakka is also called Zombie Drug, leaving its users in a state of panic and hysteria.

Flakka, the Zombie drug whose chemical name is alpha-PVP.

According to reports, synthethic drug that can be either snorted or taken in tablet form, Flakka users pose a threat to themselves and others.

Also some of the Flakka tablets have the designs and logos of brands such as Facebook, Whatsapp or even Louis Vitton to make it more appealing to people.

Sources from hospitals says that most of the users admitted to hospitals are youth aged between 16-28 after their drugs were allegedly laced with Flakka

Flakka is commonly called Alpha-PVP. if consumed it causes euphoria and  superhuman strength, along with paranoid delusions, hallucinations, psychomotor agitation.

Alpha PVP can be taken by vaping, smoking, injecting or ingesting. Similar to the infamous salt baths, it’s an extremely dangerous drug and much, much more cheap than cocaine.

The Zombie drug is also known as  “gravel” or “the gateway to hell”is a synthetic stimulant made from cathinone, an amphetamine-like drug found in bath salts.

Comparing to the recent drugs in our society Flakka tablets is ten times more powerful than cocaine, it is available in either tablet or powdered form and sells from R400-R1000 a tablet.

Also it is very addictive that longs more than five days to flush out of the body. The effect of the drug causes panic and hysteria.

Experts Doctors in treating such cases say that the Flakka drug ( Tablets ) was associated with “mental disturbances” and this could make treatment more challenging.

Users will probably be subject to a dual diagnosis – of the addiction and the mental disturbance. That can make it more difficult.

At least 20 countries have banned the dangerous drug, United state Drug  Enforcement Administration has filed a temporary ban on PVP and nine of synthetic cathinones in March 2014.

