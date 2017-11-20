Parents beware! Deadly dangerous Flakka – Zombie drug available easily, disguised as candy

Sources from hospitals says that most of the users admitted to hospitals are youth aged between 16-28 after their drugs were allegedly laced with Flakka

Flakka is commonly called Alpha-PVP. if consumed it causes euphoria and superhuman strength, along with paranoid delusions, hallucinations, psychomotor agitation.

#flakka shouldn’t reach our streets. Let’s just hope the drug lords don’t buy mbalula. Real life zombies indeed. WTF pic.twitter.com/TW5NlIEDU0 — Abraham Moyo (@moyo_abraham) November 20, 2017

Alpha PVP can be taken by vaping, smoking, injecting or ingesting. Similar to the infamous salt baths, it’s an extremely dangerous drug and much, much more cheap than cocaine.

The Zombie drug is also known as “gravel” or “the gateway to hell”is a synthetic stimulant made from cathinone, an amphetamine-like drug found in bath salts.

Comparing to the recent drugs in our society Flakka tablets is ten times more powerful than cocaine, it is available in either tablet or powdered form and sells from R400-R1000 a tablet.

Also it is very addictive that longs more than five days to flush out of the body. The effect of the drug causes panic and hysteria.