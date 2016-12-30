Parents complain after Hatchimals mouth obscenties to the child

NewYork,Dec30:Hatchimals were the most in-demand toy this holiday season, but they also may be the most controversial.

The allure of the interactive egg is that kids can watch it hatch into a bird-like animal right in front of their eyes, but some parents are claiming that the furry critter comes equipped with a pretty foul mouth for its $50 (£41) to $60 (£49) price tag.

People are insisting that the hottest toy of the season spews curses at them when it is hatching and supposedly sleeping.

A few days after Nick Galego and his wife Sarah gifted their six-year-old son the popular toy for Christmas, the parents from British Columbia quickly noticed that the animal was using what sounded like some vulgar language.

‘I’m pretty sure it says “f**k me,”‘ Nick told CTV Vancouver Island a few days after the holiday.

Sarah also claimed to hear the toy mutter a curse word; however, their little boy is still young, and he loves the animal so much that they have no intention of returning it.

The parents shared a YouTube video of the animal speaking gibberish, and while the first word isn’t entirely clear, the second sounds like it is saying ‘me’.

A spokesperson for Spin Master, the company that produces the toy, told Daily Mail Online that the creatures do not curse.

‘Hatchimals communicate by speaking their own unique language, which is made of up of random sounds, and by making other noises, including shivering when they’re cold and snoring while they sleep,’ the company said in a statement.

‘We can assure consumers that Hatchimals do not curse, nor do they use foul language.’

The bird-like creatures come encased in synthetic eggs that they break out of when they are being held.

The toys make noise and light-up while hatching and after they completely break free from their eggs, their owners can watch them learn how to walk and talk.

What are Hatchimals? Hatchimals are ‘magical creatures’ that live inside of eggs. Each egg contains one of two interactive Hatchimals. When children ‘love and care’ for them inside the egg their eyes will light up as it makes cute sounds, telling kids how it’s feeling! Once it’s played with enough, it develops rainbow eyes which means it’s time to hatch. Hatchimals can’t hatch on their own. Touch encourages them to peck their way out of the egg! Once hatched, kids ‘raise’ their Hatchimal through 3 stages, from baby to toddler, to kid. The Galegos’ video has racked up more than 325,000 views since Christmas; however, some viewers commented that the toy sounds like it is saying ‘hug me’.

Sarah returned to YouTube with response video explaining her side of the story.

‘I don’t expect everyone to hear it as clearly as I do, but when you are there in person, it’s pretty obvious,’ says in the clip.

‘And not to mention while it is hatching, it says that phrase at least 100 to 200 times. ‘

Kelsey Rawson also shared a YouTube video of a ‘swearing Hatchimal’ but once again people either agreed that it sounded like ‘f**k me’ or deduced that it was saying ‘hug me’ or ‘hold me’.

Despite the ongoing debate, many agreed that the toy is a little disturbing.

‘I can’t really tell if it’s swearing or not, but that heavy breathing is totally creeping me out!’ a woman named Janina wrote.