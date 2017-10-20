Parents send their wards to educational institutions so as to aspire education, not to make them politicians: Kerala HC

Kochi/Kerala, October 20: The Kerala High Court on Friday observed that parents send their wards to schools and colleges, not for making them politicians or to make them take politics as their career.

The campus politics would ruin the academic environment, the Court added.

The Court further said that the academic nature of the campus must not be destroyed as well as the Government shall ensure the same.

The Kerala High Court has criticised campus politics while hearing the contempt of court case filed by MES College Ponnani.

The Ponnani MES college has approached the Court seeking protection against the strike which was going on in the campus since many weeks.

Even though the Court had produced an order in favour of the Ponnani MES College over its petition, the order has not complied. This made the management file a contempt of court case.

The Kerala High Court had earlier made it clear that politics could not be allowed in the campus of an educational institution.

The Court has ordered to ban politics in campus, clarifying that there shall be differnt spaces for both eduction and politics.

Colleges are meant only for education and not for ppolitics. Those who want to conduct protests or strikes shall choose public places like Marine Drive.

The Court had earlier observed that everything has its own spaces.