Parineeti Chopra is Waiting to share screen space with cousin Priyanka Chopra

New Delhi, Oct 22 :  Actress Parineeti Chopra says she is waiting to work with her cousin and popular Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra in a project.

Asked if she is keen to share screen with the “Quantico” star, Parineeti told IANS: “Wow… I am also waiting for that. If I have a great opportunity to work with her or sing with her that would be something I really want to do, but something really great has to come for both of us to do it together”.

On the career front, Parineeti, who turned 28 on Saturday, will next be seen in “Meri Pyaari Bindu” alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. She will be seen essaying an aspiring singer in the film.

Parineeti has also started shooting for “Takadum” with actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

