Parineeti Chopra trolled for letting assistant carry three bags and hold umbrella in Dubai beach

Dubai,Jan 11:Actress Parineeti Chopra has deleted an Instagram post after it received a flood of angry comments. On Tuesday, the 28-year-old actress Instagrammed a video of herself walking across a Dubai beach under an umbrella held over her head by a male assistant. The assistant was also carrying three bags, one of which looked like it could have been Parineeti’s handbag. The post provoked sarcastic comments about why the actress couldn’t carry her own umbrella. “Holding your own umbrella wouldn’t make you any less of a star,” read one comment while another user added: “The umbrella must have been a 100 kilos.” Parineeti Chopra, currently busy filming

Parineeti Chopra, currently busy filming Meri Pyaari Bindu, shed several kilos recently and one commentator speculated that her much publicized workout regimen was aimed only at generating headlines. Parineeti Chopra appears to be in Dubai on work and is the second Bollywood star to visit the country this year after Sushant Singh Rajput who was there last week.

This innocuous picture that she posted in lieu of the offending video has also been met with disdain in the comments thread. “Where is your co-star the umbrella man?” one user asks.

Last August, Parineeti invited a similar backlash when folks accused her of being “fake” after a birthday message video she posted for a friend went viral. In the video, which also featured Alia Bhatt, she told her friend to “eat less and become thin.” Alia objected saying, “Arre.” Parineeti had recently lost a lot weight, which she defended against body-shamers, and many accused her of ‘fat-shaming’ her friend. She told news agency IANS that she set no store what the Internet had to say. “It’s by people whom I don’t know. So, (trolls do not affect me) not at all,” she told IANS.

Parineeti Chopra debuted in Bollywood in 2011 film Ladies vs Ricky Bahl. However, it was her next film Ishaqzaade which made her famous. She then starred in a series of films – Shuddh Desi Romance, Hasee Toh Phasee, Daawat-e-Ishq and Kill Dil – which did mediocre business. Parineeti took a sabbatical of sorts and returned with impact vis-a-vis her new fitter self. She then appeared in a special song in 2016’s Dishoom and signed up for Meri Pyaari Bindu, opposite Ayushmann Khurrana. She will also be seen in Rohit Shetty’s next Golmaal film.