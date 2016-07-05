Paris calls for overhaul of French intelligence services in wake of 2015 attacks

Paris July 5:French intelligence services should be overhauled in the wake of the 2015 Paris attacks, a parliamentary commission of inquiry has recommended.

Various services should be merged into a single agency, the commission said.

Commission president Georges Fenech proposed a body similar to the US National Counter-Terrorism Centre.

The attacks in November 2015, which left 130 people dead, prompted criticism of the security forces’ response.

