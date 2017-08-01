Paris goes closer to formally being chosen to host the 2024 Summer Olympics

LOS ANGELES/ PARIS, Aug 1: Paris moved within a hair’s breadth of formally being chosen to host the 2024 Summer Olympics after rival candidate city Los Angeles agreed to accept the consolation prize of the 2028 Games in a rare two-way contest between the cities.

Both cities were competing for the 2024 Summer Games after several other contenders withdrew, and the stage was set for Paris to win its bid when the International Olympic Committee confirmed that Los Angeles had officially embraced the later date of 2028.

Los Angeles had argued that it could host a low-cost Olympics given that it already has all the necessary infrastructure in place, while Paris would need to build several expensive structures.

But recent bids by Paris had been passed over and many felt the French capital was due to get the nod for the 2024 Games, which will mark 100 years since the last time it hosted a Games.

Garcetti in June had indicated that while Los Angeles would prefer to host the Games in 2024, it was not opposed to playing host in 2028.