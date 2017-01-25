Paris Jackson has claimed her superstar father was murdered,she was raped , tried to commit suicide as a teenager

ew York ,Jan 25:Paris Jackson has claimed her superstar father was murdered as she revealed she tried to commit suicide multiple times after being raped as a teenager.

The 18-year-old daughter of Michael Jackson opened up on her belief that his death was a ‘setup’ in a candid interview with Rolling Stone Magazine.

‘He would drop hints about people being out to get him. And at some point he was like, ‘They’re gonna kill me one day’,’ Paris said.

It’s obvious. All arrows point to that. It sounds like a total conspiracy theory and it sounds like bulls***, but all real fans and everybody in the family knows it. It was a setup. It was bulls***.’

Paris was just 11 when Jackson died from cardiac arrest in 2009 caused by a lethal combination of prescription drugs.

The pop star’s personal physician Dr Conrad Murray was later convicted of involuntary manslaughter and sentenced to four years in prison over his death.

Paris does blame Murray for her dad’s death but believes something more sinister happened and she wants justice.

‘I definitely do, but it’s a chess game. And I am trying to play the chess game the right way. And that’s all I can say about that right now,’ she said.

Paris said her father was exhausted at the time of his death because he was prepping for his This Is It comeback tour.

Paris also revealed she was raped as a teen and opened up about her struggles with drug use and surviving ‘multiple’ suicide attempts.

THE CHECKERED LIFE OF PARIS JACKSON: Early 2000s: Paris and her brothers Prince and Blanket were rarely seen in public without face coverings. 2005: Jackson’s daughter was left solely in her father’s care after her mother Debbie Rowe surrendered her visitation rights. 2009: Paris was 11 when Michael died. She cried as she spoke at his public memorial saying he was ‘the best father you could ever imagine’. 2012: Her grandmother Katherine Jackson temporarily lost her guardian rights after she went missing for a short time. Katherine’s rights were renewed the following month. Paris told Rolling Stone she was sexually assaulted by a complete stranger when she was 14 in 2012. April 2013: Paris reconnected with her estranged mother Debbie.June 2013: She was hospitalized for a suicide attempt. Paris said she had been self harming for years and had made several attempts to take her life before this one incident became public. She was also struggling with depression and drug addiction during this time until she went to a therapeutic school in Utah. 2015: She graduated high school and attempted community college before taking up a modeling career. She said a ‘much older complete stranger’ sexually assaulted her when she was just 14.

Paris spiraled into the depths of depression and drug addiction.

The teen tried to commit suicide several times and managed to hide her self harm injuries from her family for years.

Her self harm only became evident in 2013 when she was hospitalized over a suicide attempt and it became public.

‘It was just self-hatred… low self-esteem, thinking that I couldn’t do anything right, not thinking I was worthy of living anymore,’ she said.

She said she was prescribed the same depression medications her dad once took, but added she is no longer on any medication.

Having been home-schooled when her father was alive, Paris said she didn’t fit in to the private school she attended for the seventh grade.

‘I was doing a lot of things that 13, 14, 15-year-olds shouldn’t do,’ she said. ‘I tried to grow up too fast, and I wasn’t really that kind of a person.’

Paris said she went to a therapeutic school in Utah after her last suicide attempt for her sophomore and part of junior years.

She said it changed her into a ‘completely different person’.

‘I was crazy. I was actually crazy. I was going through a lot of, like, teen angst. And I was also dealing with my depression and my anxiety without any help.’

Paris said she is now sober but does still smoke menthol cigarettes.

The teen, who is dating 26-year-old Michael Snoddy, says she now wants to make her own money despite being an heir to her father’s fortune. She currently works as a model and has plans to get into acting.

The middle child of The King Of Pop also told of her surprisingly ‘pretty normal life’ growing up on Neverland Ranch and how she does not question that the late star is her biological father.

‘He will always be my father. He never wasn’t, and he never will not be,’ she said. ‘People that knew him really well say they see him in me, that it’s almost scary.’

Paris said growing up she didn’t know she had a living mother but they reconnected when she was 13 and again at 16 when she was receiving treatment.

But she maintains she never sought a maternal figure.