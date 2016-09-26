Paris to have a nudist park

Paris,Sept26:Paris has always been your dream destination. The home of art, architecture, culture, romance and so many other reasons make the French capital a desirable destination for travellers from all parts of the part.

Very soon, Paris will be home to yet another attraction. But it will only be for nudists.

Yes, you read that right. The city will soon be home to a park only for nudists.

According to a report by the Daily Mail, The Green Party of Paris has proposed a plan to give the nudists of Paris a dedicated spot where they will be able to strip off in public.

Although the exact location of this park is yet to be decided, nudists have been making their own proposals.

The Daily Mail report reveals that Jacques Frimont, Vice President of the Association for the Promotion of Naturism in Liberty, has proposed designated area at the Daumesnil Lake, which located within the Bois de Vincennes. In fact, this is reportedly the same place which the government plans to convert into a public swimming zone by 2019.

The decision to open this nudist park has come up after several complaints put forth by the city’s nudist groups with regards to overcrowding. In fact, the pressure has been such that they were forced to hire out restaurants, archery clubs and bowling alleys and other spots for themselves.