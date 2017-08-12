Parking lots at Delhi Metro Station to be closed from a day before Independence Day

New Delhi, August 12: Parking lots at Delhi Metro station will remain closed from a day before the Independence Day due to security reasons, says media reports.

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced that the parking facility at Delhi Metro station won’t be available from 6 in the morning on August 14, till 2 pm on August 15

Delhi Metro will keep the parking lots at all its stations closed from a day before the eventhttps://t.co/jKj7gWz1h0 — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) August 12, 2017

The opportunity will be used in cleaning the vacated area in the spirit of Swachh Bharat. Officials will be deputed to ensure whether the transporters have cleaned the lots thoroughly, says media reports.