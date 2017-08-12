Parking lots at Delhi Metro Station to be closed from a day before Independence Day

August 12, 2017 | By :
Parking lots at Delhi Metro Station to be closed from a day before Independence

New Delhi, August 12: Parking lots at Delhi Metro station will remain closed from a day before the Independence Day due to security reasons, says media reports.

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced that the parking facility at Delhi Metro station won’t be available from 6 in the morning on August 14, till 2 pm on August 15

The opportunity will be used in cleaning the vacated area in the spirit of Swachh Bharat. Officials will be deputed to ensure whether the transporters have cleaned the lots thoroughly, says media reports.

Tags: , , , ,
Related News
This porn star turned actress got her seat in Madame Tussauds museum
Jignesh Mevani was satisfied with the turnout at ‘Yuva Hunkar Rally’
‘Yuva Hunkar’: Jignesh Mewani’s  rally underway in Parliament Street
To promote safe driving; Maruti Suzuki to open 12 automated driving test centers in Delhi
Hike in Delhi metro fares is a conspiracy to benefit Ola, Uber: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia
Second phase of Delhi Metro fare hike to be implemented from October 10
Top