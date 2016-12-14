Parliament LIVE: Winter Session|Have proof of Personnel Corruption by PM, Says Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi, Dec 14: Minutes after Parliament convenes after a four-day break, Lok Sabha has already been adjourned and will reconvene at noon. The PM is present in the lower house. Congress VP Rahul Gandhi has said he is willing to speak in Parliament, the government says the PM is willing to speak in Parliament, but with just three days left for the winter session to end, it is unlikely any work will get done. The government has said the PM will be in the Lok Sabha in the last three days. The Opposition wants a debate with vote, the government has said yes to the debate but with no vote.

Follow LIVE updates here: