Parliament responsible for banning Tripura CM’s speech, says Deputy Assembly Speaker

Agartala/Tripura, August 16: The Tripura Chief Minister Manik Sarkar pleaded that Doordarshan and the All India Radio denied to broadcast the minister’s Independence Day address. The state Deputy Assembly Speaker Pabitra Kar interrogated the federalism structure of the country. Manik Sarkar told the Asian News service that ” Anything said by the Chief Minister cannot be censored. It must be answerable to the Parliament and Assembly. This should be protested. If things like this are happening, then how India could be a federal state?”

Manik Sarkar on Tuesday asserted that Doordarshan and All India Radio denied to broadcast his Independence Day speech and also asked him to rewrite and record it. the speech of Manik Sarkar was not aired whose schedule was 6.30 am on Tuesday. According to the media reports by the Asian News Service, Manik Sarkar was acquainted through a letter that his speech would not be broadcast till he “modified it”.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM) firmly recommended the move and also declared an official statement. The statement read that “This is a gross violation on the right of a Chief Minister to address the people of his state on Independence Day. The Central Government would overwhelm upon the freedom of Doordarshan/AIR and Prasar Bharati by such acts of censorship.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) also forced an action against “those who are in-charge for banning the broadcast”. The action added that “The Modi Government should stop considering the Prasar Bharati as a department of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.” The party also tweeted the text of Manik Sarkar’s Independence Day speech adding that “Text of Tripura CM’s Speech which AIR & DD had the audacity to censor. Ultimately, this led to insult of 2 People of Tripura & Constitutional Rights of States.”