Parliamentary Committee raps IndiGo for rude behaviour from staff

A Parliamentary Standing Committee submitted a report today criticising the IndiGo Airlines for unruly behaviour from a staff towards a passenger boarding a bus to the terminal on October 15 at Delhi airport.

The drama unfolded when a passenger Rajiv Katiyal got into an argument with some ground staffers over some issue and he allegedly abused them which turned into a physical assault.

The committee along with the submission also noted that the number of such incidents has been increasing. Majority of the panel’s members were of the opinion that the attitude of the airline staff was condescending, unco-operative and sometimes, downright rude. One member of the panel said that the staff’s behaviour was sometimes as though they stood on higher ground and the passengers were like the herd.

IndiGo staff manhandle a passenger at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport. Indigo should officially apologize and fire those two staff and hire back the one that made video. pic.twitter.com/VagnDqXvOa#indigoairlines #BoycottIndigo #TarmacTerrorTape — Shah A Farhad (@BeingFarhad) November 8, 2017

The committee also brought up the topic of food quality and the in-flight services provided by IndiGo.

The committee further added that IndiGo needed to introspect and find a more consumer-friendly approach, while also suggesting that the airline staff lacked the proper training to take on the job.