Parliament’s Monsoon Session: BJP is Ready to answer all doubts and queries of Opposition

Chennai/ Bengaluru, July 17: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday said it is ready to answer any doubts and queries raised by the Opposition in the Parliament’s Monsoon Session.

The Monsoon Session is starting on Monday and is expected to be a stormy affair over issues like lynching incidents and vigilantism over cow, the Kashmir situation and the border stand-off with China.

Talking to ANI, BJP leader S. Prakash said the ruling party is always ready to answer the queries raised by the Opposition.

“The parliament is the forum of discussion. They (Opposition) should raise their doubts and queries in the House and seek a reply from the government. And, the BJP is always prepared to answer the opposition parties’ doubts and queries. I am sure a healthy debate will take place and the Opposition will raise issues without disrupting the Parliament,” he added.

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader T. K. S. Elangovan said the Monsoon Session will be a “turbulence session”.

“This is going to be a turbulence session as there are many issues which have affected the people including the GST (Goods and Services Tax) and the way the government tried to push GST to claim unwanted credit. There are other issues also which will come up,” he added.

The Monsoon session of Parliament will commence from tomorrow and will continue till 11th of next month.

Eighteen Opposition parties, which have joined hands to put up candidates in the presidential and vice-presidential elections against the ruling National Democratic Alliance’s (NDA) nominees, are expected to raise the military stand-off with China, though in a restrained manner, the law and order situation in Kashmir in the wake of the recent terror attack on Amarnath pilgrims and incidents of lynching over beef controversy and suicide of farmers in some states.

Some important new and old bills are likely to come up in the monsoon session are: implementation of Goods and Services Tax in Jammu and Kashmir, the Banking Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2017, the National Investigation Agency (Amendment) Bill, 2017, the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016, the Whistle Blowers Protection (Amendment) Bill, 2015 , and the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2017. (ANI)

(ANI)