Parole norms not followed for accused Kunjanandan, Ramachandran in TP Chandrashekharan murder case: KK Rema

Kozhikode/Kerala, September 27: A complaint that was submitted to the Director General of Police (Prisons) said that rule violation took place in granting parole to the convicted in the T P Chandrasekharan murder case. According to reliable sources, the complaint was lodged by K K Rema , widow of the slain RMP leader with documental evidence.

According to official reports, the parole norms cited that the period of release must not exceed 60 days in a year. While the accused P K Kunjanandan and K C Ramachandran were granted relief for more days than allowed. According to the sources, the complaint said that P K Kunjanandan was granted 134 days parole and K C Ramachandran was out for three months.

K K Rema also mentioned in her complaint that other accused getting similar relaxation in parole terms. She had filed a complaint two months back but no action was taken. Presently, P K Kunjanandan and K C Ramachandran are out of jail on parole.