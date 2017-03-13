Parrikar Resigned As Defence Minister: Will Take Oath As Goa CM Tomorrow

New Delhi, March 13: In a major development on Monday, Union Defence MinisterManohar Parrikar has resigned from the post. Parrikar will be resigning from the Defence ministry before taking oath as the Goa CM.

Manohar Parrikar will take oath as Goa Chief Minister on Tuesday at 5 PM.

“The resigned Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar to be sworn in as Goa Chief Minister tomorrow at 5 PM,” news agencies confirmed.

Earlier, on Sunday, stealing a march on the Congress, the Bharatiya Janata Party led by Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar today staked claim to form the next government in Goa under his leadership, with the support of theNational Congress Party (NCP), smaller outfits, and Independents.

He called on Governor Mridula Sinha on Sunday evening with the letters of support from 3 members each of the Goa Forward Party (GFP), the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), two Independents and lone NCP MLA, taking the tally of the coalition to 22.

Goa Governor Mridula Sinha had appointed Parrikar as the Chief Minister, asking him to prove majority within 15 days of administration of the oath of office and secrecy.

With this, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which has won 13 seats has cobbled up the requisite number needed to reach the magic figure in the 40-member House which had thrown up a hung verdict, though the Congress has emerged the single largest party with 17 seats.

Union minister and the Bharatiya Janata Party’s election in-charge for Goa, Nitin Gadkari had said, “Manohar Parrikar will resign as the Defence Minister before taking oath as Chief Minister of Goa.”

Goa Forward Party (GFP) leader Vijai Sardesai told media persons they are extending support to the Bharatiya Janata Party to provide stable government in the coastal state.

“We are supporting Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to have stability in the government. We don’t want development of the state to hinder due to instability,” he said.

The Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) leader Sudin Dhavalikar said his party has supported the BJP on the condition that only Parrikar heads the state government.

“We have given the letter of support to the Bharatiya Janata Party only because of Manohar Parrikar. Without him, we would not have supported the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to form the next government,” he said.

State party unit chief Vinay Tendulkar said, “The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Central leadership has agreed on Parrikar to head the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislature wing following which the decision to stake claim to form the government was taken.”