Parrikar to be sworn-in as Goa CM today, Floor Test on Thursday

New Delhi, March 14: In the midst of a heated fight between the Indian National Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the government formation in Goa, the Supreme Court today refused to stay the oath-taking of Bharatiya Janata Party’s chief minister candidate Manohar Parrikar and ordered a floor test to be held in the Goa Legislative Assembly on Thursday.

The Supreme Court of India was listening to a petition filed by the Indian National Congress challenging the Goa governor Mridula Sinha’s decision to invite the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to form a government in the state.

In Supreme Court, a special bench headed by Chief Justice Jagdish Singh Khehar said in its ruling, “You (Indian National Congress) don’t have the numbers and that’s why you didn’t claim to form the government in the state… You haven’t demonstrated before the governor that number is in your favor.”

The SC then directed Goa governor Mridula Sinha to conduct a floor test for the Manohar Parikar led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) coalition government at 11 AM on March 16th.

The Indian National Congress had challenged the invitation extended by the Goa governor Mridula Sinha to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Manohar Parrikar to form a government, despite emerging as the single largest party in the assembly election.

“As per well-established constitutional norms and conventions, the single-largest party ought to have been given an opportunity to form the government and prove its majority,” Indian National Congress Legislative Party leader Chandrakant Kavlekar said.

The Congress has 17 MLAs followed by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with 13, Goa Forward Party (GFP) and the Maharashtravadi Gomantak Party (MGP) with 3 each, 3Independents and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) (1).

On Sunday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said it has obtained the support of 3 members each of the Goa Forward Party and Maharashtravadi Gomantak Party, besides 2 Independents to reach the golden number of 21 members needed to prove majority in the 40-member Assembly.

While former union Defence minister Manohar Parrikar is scheduled to be sworn in as chief minister by governor Mridula Sinha later today, the Indian National Congress is also expected to meet Mridula Sinha, demanding to be granted an opportunity for government formation.