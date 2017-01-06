Parsi actress Amyra Dastur to host food fest for Jackie Chan during his visit to India

Mumbai, Jan 6:Hollywood action star Jackie Chan, who is all set to visit India for the promotions of his upcoming movie ‘Kung Fu Yoga’, will also be a guest of honor at the places of his co-stars Amyra Dastur and Sonu Sood. Amyra, who will be hosting the action star, has planned an elaborate Parsi spread of cuisine to tickle the taste buds of the international actor.

Amyra, who, was a recipient of Jackie’s magnanimous hosting while shooting for the movie in China, now wants to return the favor. The actress revealed that, the Parsi platter planned for Jackie, will include combination of vegetarian and non-vegetarian items like Dhansak, Farcha, Patra Ni Machi, Akhuri and of course the famous Lagan Nu Custard.

Amyra, claimed about having had a whale of time while shooting for ‘Kung Fu Yoga’ in China, with Jackie playing a perfect host, catering to every need of his co-stars and ensuring their comfort. The action thriller movie also has actress Disha Patani essaying the parallel lead.