Parsons Green explosion: London Police states as terror incident

London/United Kingdom, September 15: The explosion on a train at Parsons Green station in London is being investigated by the Metropolitan Police’s Counter Terrorism Command of London and stated it as a ‘terrorist incident.’ “The Met’s Counter Terrorism Command are investigating after the incident at Parsons Green tube station is declared a terrorist incident,” the Metropolitan Police tweeted.

The Met’s Counter Terrorism Command are investigating after the incident at #ParsonsGreen tube station is declared a terrorist incident — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) September 15, 2017

On Friday morning, several people were left injured after an explosion on a Tube train at the Parsons Green Station. The explosion also left several passengers fleeing in panic. The injured suffered facial burns after the reported blast in a bucket towards the rear of the District Line train. A Metropolitan Police spokesman said, “The police were called at approximately 08:20 hrs on Friday, September 15 to Parsons Green Underground Station following reports of an incident on a tube train.”

.@metpoliceuk have confirmed that the explosion on a train at Parsons Green Station is being treated as terrorism. https://t.co/dKZCcjEZjT pic.twitter.com/fFzOf6wNXu — Mayor of London (@MayorofLondon) September 15, 2017

“The officers from the Metropolitan Police Service and the British Transport Police are in attendance along with the London Fire Brigade and the London Ambulance Service. We would advise people to avoid the area,” the spokesman added. Natasha Wills, the Assistant Director of Operations at the London Ambulance Service, said, “We were called at 8:20 a.m. to reports of an incident at Parsons Green underground station.” “We have sent multiple resources to the scene including single respondents in cars, ambulance crews, incident response officers and our hazardous area response team, with the first of our medics arriving in under five minutes,” Wills added. Wills further said that their initial priority is to assess the level and nature of injuries. (ANI)