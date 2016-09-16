Partial lunar eclipse after midnight in Malaysia today

KUALA LUMPUR, 16 Sept 2016: Malaysians will have the opportunity to observe the second penumbral lunar eclipse phenomenon this year, which is expected to occur early tomorrow.

National Space Agency (Angkasa) said in a statement the first eclipse was on March 23.

Tonight’s eclipse can only be seen when the moon begins to enter the penumbral, which will start at 12.55am and end at 4.54am. The eclipse maximum phase is scheduled at 2.54am, the statement said.

Angkasa also advised sky gazers and enthusiasts to use telescopes or binoculars to view the eclipse as it would be hard to be seen with naked eyes.

The agency, however, will not organise any observation programme for the public to watch the penumbral lunar eclipse.