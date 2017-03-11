Parties must start planning for 2024: Omar Abdullah

New Delhi, March 11: Expressing shock over the trends of votes in favour of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state assembly elections, National Conference leader and former Jammu and Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday said that with such grand victory of the saffron party other’s must forget the 2019 assembly elections and start planning for 2024.

Abdullah took to his twitter handle and said that the trend in Punjab, Goa and Manipur certainly suggest that the BJP isn’t unbeatable but shift in strategy is needed from criticism to positive alternate.

While commenting on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) trends in Punjab, Abdullah said that the former has emerged as a player in states outside Delhi but they were believed to be winning Punjab at this time last year.

The Congress is leading in 64 seats in Punjab as of now, giving a major setback to the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD)- BJP alliance and AAP.

The latest trends for the counting of votes for Goa Assembly elections show a lead for the Congress Party.

The Congress is leading on 11 seats, BJP on six, MAG on two, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on one and others on two.

BJP crossing the halfway mark in Uttar Pradesh and leading in 282 seats of the 403-member assembly, celebrations have begun and it seems the politically crucial state is all geared up for a saffron Holi this time.

(ANI)