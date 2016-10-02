Partly cloudy Sunday morning in Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 2 (IANS) It was a partly cloudy Sunday morning here with the minimum temperature recorded at 27.5 degrees Celsius, five notches above the season’s average.

“The sky would remain partly throughout the day,” an official of the India Meteorological Deprtment (IMD) told IANS.

The maximum temperature during the day is likely to hover around 36 degrees Celsius, the officer said.

The humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 70 per cent and rainfall nil.

The maximum temperature on Saturday settled at 36.4 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season’s average, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 26.5 degrees Celsius, four notches above the season’s average.

–IANS

vn/ksk