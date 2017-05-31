Parvathamma Rajkumar, the wife of Kannada thespian late actor Rajkumar dies at 79 in Bengaluru’s MS Ramaiah Memorial Hospital

Bengaluru,May31:Parvathamma Rajkumar, the wife of Kannada thespian late actor Rajkumar and a film producer in her own right, died at Bengaluru’s MS Ramaiah Memorial Hospital early on Wednesday morning. Parvathamma Rajkumar was suffering from breast cancer and died of multi-organ failure, said doctors. According to reports, her three sons Raghavendra Rajkumar, Shivarjkumar and Punit Rajkumar were with her when she passed away.

“Parvathamma had a cardiac arrest at 4.30 am. Despite all active measures, she failed to respond and she was declared dead at 4.40 am,” said Dr Naresh Shetty, president of M S Ramaiah Memorial Hospital. The hospital also informed that she was a “known case of breast cancer that had spread to liver and lungs. Her kidney functions had also compromised.”

A file image of Dr Rajkumar with wife Parvathamma, sons Shivarajkumar, Puneeth Rajkumar and Raghavendra Rajkumar.

Parvathamma’s body has been taken to son Raghavendra Rajkumar’s house and will be kept at Poornaprajna school grounds in Sadashivanagar, Bengaluru for public to pay homage. She will be buried today evening next to her husband at the Rajkumar memorial in Kanteeveera Studio. Raghavendra also said that her eyes would be donated as per his father’s wish.

Her first movie was Trimurthi, which she launched as she felt her husband was not getting his due from the producers. Parvathamma went on to produce over 80 films and also mentored the film career of her three sons. She also introduced actresses such as Prema, Ramya, Malasree and Rakshita. She was honoured with Rajyotsava Award by the Karnataka State Government and later the Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

She was born on 6 December, 1939, to Appaji Gowda and Lakshmamma in Mysuru. Parvathamma and Rajkumar were married when they were 13 on 25 June 1953.