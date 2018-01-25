Passenger train derailment kills 2 in Italy

Milan/Italy, Jan 25: At least two people died and more than 100 others were injured after a passenger train derailed between Treviglio and Pioltello on the outskirts of the Italian city on Thursday.

According to the local media reports, the accident occurred in Pioltello, around 40km from central Milan.

At least five of the injured are said to be in a serious condition.

Reportedly, some passengers are still trapped in the wreckage.

The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital for medical assistance.

It is not yet clear what caused the derailment. (ANI)

