‘Passengers’ co-stars Chris Pratt, Jennifer Lawrence answer Internet’s most searched questions about them

Washington DC, Dec. 17 : ‘Passengers’ co-stars Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt recently teamed up to clear up some of the fans’ deepest, darkest questions online.

The duo sat down with Wired for an interview, where, in an attempt to answer Internet’s most searched questions about them, they addressed topics ranging from their marital status to their hidden talents, reports E! Online.

The session revealed plenty of nifty facts including the one that Lawrence is related to her former co-star Jeremy Renner and that Pratt now has a house in Washington.

Here are some of the other questions and answers from the session:

Q. What is Chris Pratt like in real life?

“Imagine your worst nightmare and then multiply it,” Lawrence replied.

“If your worst nightmare has to do with,” Pratt continued.

“.laughing,” Lawrence finished.

Q. What knife is Chris Pratt using in Jurassic World?

“It was a custom-made knife and it was so bad ass and I stole it and I have it now. It’s right by my bed, so if anyone ever tries to come and harm me I’ll cut you up,” he answered.

3. How did Jennifer Lawrence become an actress?

“I was in New York watching street dancing and someone took my picture and my life exploded,” she recalled in few words.

4. Is Chris Pratt dead?

“Only on the inside,” he answered hilariously.

5. Is Chris Pratt the worst Chris?

“Kind of,” the actor hesitated before blocking out the first name on the question board.

6. Was Jennifer Lawrence on My Super Sweet 16?

“No, I wasn’t on the show because we weren’t rich and my parents aren’t awful. No offense! My first job was for My Super Sweet 16, so I was acting like one of the Sweet 16 girls, but I was not.” She answered.

7. Can Jennifer Lawrence play the oboe?

“Yes, I can. I played the oboe in the middle school band,” she revealed.

Pratt and Lawrence are currently gearing up for the release of their upcoming movie ‘Passengers’ which opens in theatres on December 21.

