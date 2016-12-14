Passengers stranded as ﻿61 trains delayed and 21 cancelled due to fog in Delhi

New Delhi, December 14: Thousands of passengers were stranded on Wednesday as 61 trains were delayed and 21 cancelled due to dense fog in parts of north India.

According to a Northern Railway official, 22823 Bhubaneswar-New Delhi Rajdhani Express was running 25 hours behind schedule and the 12401 Islampur-New Delhi Magadh Express was running 18 hours behind schedule.

While the 12815 Nandankanan Super Fast was 26 hours late, the 12505 Guwahati-Anand Vihar North East Express was delayed by 10 hours.

The official said that seven trains were rescheduled as the visibility dropped to 400 metres on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, according to the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), which manages operations at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport here, no flight was cancelled on Wednesday.

However, a few international flights arriving in Delhi were delayed.