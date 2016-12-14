Passengers stranded as ﻿61 trains delayed and 21 cancelled due to fog in Delhi

December 14, 2016 | By :

New Delhi, December 14: Thousands of passengers were stranded on Wednesday as 61 trains were delayed and 21 cancelled due to dense fog in parts of north India.

According to a Northern Railway official, 22823 Bhubaneswar-New Delhi Rajdhani Express was running 25 hours behind schedule and the 12401 Islampur-New Delhi Magadh Express was running 18 hours behind schedule.

While the 12815 Nandankanan Super Fast was 26 hours late, the 12505 Guwahati-Anand Vihar North East Express was delayed by 10 hours.

The official said that seven trains were rescheduled as the visibility dropped to 400 metres on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, according to the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), which manages operations at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport here, no flight was cancelled on Wednesday.

However, a few international flights arriving in Delhi were delayed.

Tags: ,
Related News
Flights, trains delayed as dense fog continues in Delhi
Delhi to witness dense fog for three more days
Dense fog in Delhi hits flight, train services
Fog engulfs Delhi again: 30 trains delayed, 18 cancelled
Even with more number of cows, Adithyanath’s UP have far more toxic air than Delhi
One dead, five injured after five vehicles collided Madhya Pradesh’s Bhind due to dense fog
Top