Passengers taken ill at Tokyo metro station from a suspected gas attack

Tokyo,Sept28:A number of passengers were taken ill in the metro station in Tokyo from a suspected gas attack, local media stated on Wednesday. Several people at the Takadanobaba metro station reported they were feeling sick, with some of the commuters complaining of throat discomfort. Soon after, a number of ambulances were sent to the scene.

In 1995, an organized group conducted a series of coordinated attacks in Tokyo subway, killing 12 people and leaving 5,000 passengers injured. The domestic act of terror is widely known as Tokyo subway sarin attack and was organized by a cult movement called Aum Shinrikyo.