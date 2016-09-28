Passengers taken ill at Tokyo metro station from a suspected gas attack

September 28, 2016 | By :

Tokyo,Sept28:A number of passengers were taken ill in the metro station in Tokyo from a suspected gas attack, local media stated on Wednesday. Several people at the Takadanobaba metro station reported they were feeling sick, with some of the commuters complaining of throat discomfort. Soon after, a number of ambulances were sent to the scene.

In 1995, an organized group conducted a series of coordinated attacks in Tokyo subway, killing 12 people and leaving 5,000 passengers injured. The domestic act of terror is widely known as Tokyo subway sarin attack and was organized by a cult movement called Aum Shinrikyo.

Tags: , , , ,
Related News
Lone wolf shooting attack at First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs kills 26, injures 20 
Indian students attacked in Italy: Sushma Swaraj personally monitoring the situation, asks students not to worry
Metro railway services in Kolkata halted as door of non-AC rake of a Dum Dum-bound train failed to open at Sahid Kshudiram Station.
Dutch rock concert cancelled after van containing gas canisters found near music venue in Rotterdam
Earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.9 hit the Tokyo area,no tsunami warning from JMA
N.Korea gets ready for attack on Guam islands
Top