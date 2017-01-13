Paswan admitted to hospital over breathing difficulties

Patna, Jan 13 (IANS) Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan has been admitted to the city-based Paras hospital on Thursday after he complained of breathing issues while attending a meeting here.

According to the sources, Paswan, who heads the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), was admitted to the ICU and was under the observation of the doctors.

“Doctors have put him under observation even if his condition is said to be stable. Paswan may be brought to Delhi if his condition deteriorates,” said sources.

Sources said Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh spoke to his Paswan’s son Chirag.

RJD chief Lalu Yadav and his son Deputy Chief Minister Tejasvi visited Paswan at the Paras hospital.

