Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali Ayurved Pulled up For Misleading Ads

New Delhi July 5:Advertising watchdog Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) has once again pulled up yoga guru Ramdev-promoted Patanjali Ayurved for running “misleading” advertisement campaigns that disparage competitors’ products.

The ASCI said Patanjali Ayurved “unfairly denigrates” products of its rivals in the ads.

The Consumer Complaints Council (CCC) found Patanjali’s claim for its Kachi Ghani Mustard Oil that rival makers are selling mustard oil “adulterated with oil made by solvent extraction process with neurotoxin containing Hexane,” was not substantiated.

Also, the claim is grossly misleading by exaggeration,” the ad regulator said in its list for April, 2016, in which it upheld 67 complaints against several companies.

Besides, Patanjali also failed to substantiate its claims for Patanjali Fruit Juice, where it had dubbed rival drinks as “expensive juices containing less pulp.”

According to the regulator, the ad was accompanied by reference to the prices of other branded juices and “by implication unfairly denigrates the entire class/category of fruit juices.”

Similarly, it also failed to substantiate its claims in the ad for cattle feed Patanjali Dugdhamrut as “other companies mix three to four per cent urea and other non-edible things in their cattle feed.”

ASCI also held Patanjali Ayurved’s ads for toothpaste Patanjali Dant Kanti as misleading as it did not substantiate claims of it being effective against pyorrhoea, swelling and bleeding of gums, yellowing of teeth, sensitivity and bad breath and provides a natural shield against germs.

When contacted, a company spokesperson said the firm was looking into details and exploring legal options.