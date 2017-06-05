Patanjali Ayurved rubbishes reports of Ramdev buying NDTV

June 5, 2017 | By :
Patanjali Ayurved rubbishes reports of Ramdev buying NDTV
Patanjali Ayurved rubbishes reports of Ramdev buying NDTV.

New Delhi, June 5: The Patanjali Ayurved on Monday rebuffed reports that Yog Guru Baba Ramdev is in preliminary talks to buy NDTV.
Patanjali Ayurved Ltd and Patanjali Yogpeeth spokesman S. K. Tijarawala said , “This is bogus, baseless and unwarranted news that @yogrishiramdev in preliminary talks to buy NDTV @Ach_Balkrishna,”
According to reports, the broadcaster is in preliminary talks with some parties to sell the TV channel and Baba Ramdev is among the interested parties.
It comes after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday registered a case against NDTV’s co-founder Prannoy Roy, his wife Radhika Roy, a private company and others for causing an alleged loss to a bank.
CBI sources said that the case has been registered for causing an alleged loss of Rs. 48 crore to ICICI bank.
CBI searches were conducted today at four places including Delhi and Dehradun. (ANI)

Tags: ,
Related News
Baba Ramdev wants to inspire people through his TV show
Yoga showcased at the World Economic Forum
Baba Ramdev criticises BJP govt over high tax on devotional channels
‘Haridwar to har dwar’: Patanjali debuts online, partnership with Amazon India and Flipkart
French luxury group eyes investing over Rs 3K cr in Patanjali
Baba Ramdev likely to partner with online etailers push Patanjali to web
Top