Patanjali going to storm on social media; Partners with Facebook, Google

New Delhi, August 3: Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev’s Ayurvedic flagship, Patanjali Ayurved Ltd., is going to storm social media with its aggressive digital marketing campaign.

Patanjali has announced it would collaborate with social media and tech giants, Facebook and Google, to give thrust to its digital marketing campaign.

In a first for the company, Patanjali is looking to reap the benefits of advertising using digital media, in comparison to print and other channels of media.

The company has strengthened its online presence in India, through its aggressive campaigning and promotional activities on Facebook and YouTube.

The campaign, which was flagged off in February, garnered a positive response, with Google searches registering an eleven-fold growth in four years, and an increase in YouTube viewership from 30 lakh to 15 crores.

Patanjali was also well received on Facebook, with over 80 percent response registered from the youth concentrated in Karnataka, Orissa and Punjab, which was possible due to the promotional campaigns and live interactions held by the company.

In a move to appeal to the southern states, Patanjali, aong with Google and Facebook localized its advertising campaign by introducing narratives in the local languages for Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Telangana. Patanjali is also campaigning online for a boycott of foreign products, in lieu of the “Go Swadeshi” movement initiated by Baba Ramdev.

With Independence Day round the corner, the Yoga Guru has formulated several campaigns to persuade the boycott of foreign goods, and resort to local produce, which will also be circulated with the help of active advertising on social media.