Patanjali's Divya Amla Juice and Shivlingi Beej fails quality test.

New Delhi, May 31: The notable products of the fastest growing Patanjali, Divya Amla Juice and Shivlingi Beej have failed the quality test conducted in Uttarakhand.

According to a Right to Information (RTI) reply, a total of 82 samples of various brands including Patanjali has been collected between the years 2013 and 2016 and out of which 32 failed the quality test. Divya Amla Juice and Shivlingi Beej were among the products that failed to meet the quality standards, says a report by Hindustan Times. Apart from Patanjali products, 18 other samples of Ayurveda drugs such as Avipattikara Churna, Talisadya Churna, Pushyanuga Churna, Lavan Bhaskar Churna, Yograj Guggulu, Laksha Guggulu were also found substandard, the HT report mentioned.

Approximately, 40% of the samples of the different Ayurveda products from different brands, were found to be of substandard quality by Haridwar’s Ayurveda and Unani Office, a Right to Information (RTI) reply revealed.

Last month, the armed forces’ Canteen Stores Department (CSD) had suspended the sale of a batch of Patanjali’s amla juice after it ‘failed’ a quality test carried out at West Bengal Public Health Laboratory.

According to Uttarakhand state government lab report, the pH value- which measures the alkalinity of water soluble substances- was found to be less than the prescribed limit in the amla juice. Products with pH value less than seven could lead to acidity and other medical complications.

The RTI reply also revealed that 31.68% of foreign matter was found in Patanjali’s Shivlingi Beej.