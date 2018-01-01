Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Urjit Patel is slated to appear before the Parliamentary panel on Wednesday in order to provide clarification on an array of queries related to demonetization.

Urjit-Patel’s-‘handover’-at-RBI-is-low-key,-unlike-other-governors—indialivetoday

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Urjit Patel is slated to appear before the Parliamentary panel on Wednesday in order to provide clarification on an array of queries related to demonetization.