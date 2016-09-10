Pathankot attack probe report will be made public, announces Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif

High alert in Pathankot after suspicious bag found with Army uniforms.

Pakistan, September 10: : Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif announced that the Pathankot attack probe report will be made public.

The decision came after members of the opposition accused Sharif of misleading the Senate by deliberately concealing information from them on Pathankot attack probe, reports news18.com.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Senator Farhatullah Babar on Friday alleged that the government was patronising militants and questioned, “Why Pakistan government did not share details of the investigation into the alleged involvement of Pakistani nationals in the Pathankot attack with the House?”

On January 2, 2016, six terrorists, believed to be from Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed attacked the Pathankot IAF airbase and held security forces in an encounter for four days before being killed.

