Pathetic !40 year old patient take toy bike ride to reach doctor’s cabin in Hyderabad Gandhi hospital after being denied wheelchair

HYDERABAD, March18: Unable to pay a bribe of 100 for a wheelchair, and left with no choice, an injured man was seen moving around in a child’s tricycleinside the Gandhi Hospital on Friday morning leaving onlookers stunned.

A video circulated on social media showed Raju, pushing himself on a tricycle. He has reportedly been semi-paralysed after sustaining an electric shock in August last year. A resident of Begumpet and a painter by profession, Raju sustained injuries on both his legs.

Having to feed a family of five, he has been making a meagre living along with his wife Santoshi, who earns Rs 1,500 per month, by washing utensils in neighbouring household.

“My husband lost the use of his legs after the accident last year. For the last 100 days, he has been admitted at Gandhi Hospital for treatment. He was put on the sixth floor, so every time we asked for a wheelchair the ward boy asks for Rs 50 or Rs 100. On Friday, we brought my child’s tricycle to help him move around without having to pay a bribe,” said Santoshi.

Raju’s wife, who accompanied him to the hospital on Friday, pushed and pulled the cycle to move him around the wards. “There was one ward boy Shamim who asked us for money for every visit of ours. I have handed my mangalsutra to a pawn broker to fund my husband’s treatment,” said Santoshi.

Raju needs to undergo surgery, but since he joined hospital, doctors have been saying that there was no blood available in the hospital. “I lost my job due to the accident, I am not able to buy essential commodities for my family or myself. How can I pay Rs100 every time for the wheelchair? I got my son’s tricycle for moving within the hospital,” said Raju.

After a video of the man pushing himself around on cycle surfaced on social media, state IT minister K Taraka Rama Rao tweeted saying he would help and later spoke to the family and assured them that they would be taken care of.

When contacted, the in-charge superintendent of the hospital Dr Majula said she had not received any written complaint on the matter, but would still be investigating it. “We are trying to trace who the culprits are and we will submit a report to the government for taking action. Also the family has been called to come back to the hospital on Monday. Currently, we are conducting an inquiry into the matter and we will take action against those responsible,” she told TOI.

The plastic surgeon, Dr Subodh, who was treating Raju, was unavailable for comment, as he was busy in a surgery.

On March 14, two ward boys of the TB and Chest Hospital were suspended for allegedly demanding bribes from family members of a tuberculosis patient, who died during treatment the previous night. The family members of the patient, who was in his mid-30s, alleged the ward boys and other hospital staff demanded money to provide oxygen to him after he was admitted there on March 13.