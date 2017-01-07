Patiala court issues non-bailable warrant against middleman Christian Michel in AgustaWestland case

Patiala ,Jan 7:: A non-bailable warrant was again issued today by a Delhi court against the alleged middleman Christian Michel+ in the AgustaWestand case.

The Patiala House court also reissued a summons against a company created by Michel and two of its directors who are accused in the case, which is also called the VVIP chopper scam.

In June last year, ED had said Michel was one of three middlemen being probed in the case, apart from Guido Haschke and Carlo Gerosa, and that the agencies have also notified an Interpol Red Corner Notice (RCN) or the global arrest warrant against him after court issued a non-bailable warrant against him.

The English law firm defending Micheal has released a letter to the media in August last year, claiming his innocence saying, “Michel vigorously denies having been involved in any wrongdoing relating to this matter – and in particular, we are instructed that he denies making or facilitating any corrupt payments to inducements relating to this matter.”

Meanwhile, the Patiala trial court has set the next hearing date as February 22.