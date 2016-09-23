Patient served meal on floor ,as there were’no plates’,in Ranchi hospital

RANCHI,Sept22: In one of the most disturbing visuals to surface in the middle of a debate over poor facilities in hospitals across the country, a patient eats food straight from the floor of a hospital ward in Jharkhand capital Ranchi.

The horrific visual was captured by the newspaper Dainik Bhaskar at the state’s biggest government hospital, the Ranchi Institute of Medical Sciences.

Palmati Devi, her arms wrapped in bandage, ate her meal of rice, dal and vegetables that ward boys served on the floor on Wednesday.

A patient at the orthopaedic ward, Palmati Devi didn’t have her own plate and had asked for one, but was rudely told off by kitchen staff who said there were none at the large hospital that has an annual budget of Rs. 300 crore.

“Action will be taken against the guilty,” a hospital official told NDTV.

The state of hospitals and how patients are treated came under intense media glare after a poor tribal in Odisha, Dana Majhi, walked 10 km carrying his dead wife’s body on his shoulder after being denied hearse facilities by a hospital.