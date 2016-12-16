Patients need to provide Aadhaar for free registration at AIIMS 

New Delhi, December 16: Soon patients who provide Aadhaar card at AIIMS will have their registration charges waived off, but without it they will have to pay Rs 100.

Expected to be enforced from January, the move aims at streamlining patients’ database which otherwise is getting cluttered as many patients misplace documents and OPD cards, Dr Deepak Agrawal, chairman, computerisation, AIIMS, said.
At present, a patient has to pay Rs 10 for registration following which an Unique Health Identification (UHID) number is assigned to him/her.
“What happens now is that multiple UHID gets created for a single patient as he misplaces documents and outdoor cards thus cluttering the data,” Dr Agrawal said.
“Most likely from next month, registration will become free for patients who provide their Aadhaar number. Those who cannot provide Aadhaar card they will have to pay  of Rs 100 for registration,” he said. However, those who cannot pay the hiked registration fee can get it exempted by approaching medical social workers who are already assigned for this task.
