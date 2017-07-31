Patna High Court dismisses RJD MLA’s petition against formation of JD (U)-BJP Government

Patna/Bihar, July 31: The Patna High Court on Monday dismissed Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MLA Saroj Yadav’s petition against the formation of Janata Dal (United) – Bharatiya Janata Party government in Bihar. Earlier on Friday, two petitions were filed in the court challenging the formation of a new government by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar along with the BJP.

This came after Bihar saw a major midnight political drama soon after Nitish Kumar resigned on July 26 as chief minister to protest against his deputy and RJD Supremo Lalu Yadav’s son Tejashwi Yadav’s stubbornness to stay on in the Cabinet despite being named in an F.I.R. over corruption charges.

On July 27, however, he took oath as chief minister for the sixth time, marking a historic transition of the state from a grand alliance government to an NDA regime. The chief minister won the floor test with 131 votes in favour, against 108.

The chief minister faced a vote of confidence in the Bihar Legislative Assembly to prove his majority to form the state government. Nitish-led JD (U)-NDA government had a support of 132 MLAs. (ANI)