Paul Ryan re-elected as Speaker of US House of Representatives

Washington D.C. , Jan. 4: Paul Ryan was re-elected as the Speaker of the United States House of Representatives for another term by the House of the 115th Congress.

Ryan, who received 239 votes, got the support of all republican except for Tom Massie, who voted for Daniel Webster.

While addressing the house after being re-elected, Ryan said, “We are not here to be; we are here to do.”

“Millions and millions of Americans are deeply dissatisfied with their situation,” the Washington Post quoted, Ryan as saying.

“They have let out a great roar. . We hear you, we will do right by you and we will deliver,” he added.

Nancy Pelosi was re-elected as the Minority Leader though four Democrats voted for other members. (ANI)