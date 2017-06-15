Paul Writer announces Digi100 for India’s top 100 digital marketers

Bangalore , June 15: Paul Writer today launched the hunt for India’s top digital marketing professionals.

The hunt is powered by Pluralsight, the world’s leading technology learning platform that helps enterprises create the future.

To ensure that the Digi100 list is in sync with the rapidly evolving digital landscape, we have an elite jury on-board, including Jaspreet Bindra, Senior VP, Digital Transformation, Mahindra, Devndra Chawla, CEO, Future Consumer Ltd, Guneet Singh, Head Marketing Solutions, Google India, Rajesh Kumar Jindal, Asia Leader for Audience, Industry and Digital Marketing, SAP, Lloyd Mathias, Director Marketing, Consumer PC’s, Asia-Pacific and Japan at HP Inc. among others.

The parameters used to shortlist potential entrants to the 2017 Digi100 list include:

Leadership – Must lead a team of at least 50 members

Effectiveness – Creation of campaigns that deliver business value to the organization or client

Innovation – Use of modern marketing techniques in a creative manner

Continuous learning – Investment in learning for self and/or the team, participation in industry forums, participation/speaking at online/offline educational programs

Efficiency – Ability to incorporate marketing automation into the team and/or organization

The long-list will be created through a combination of seeded entries and self-nomination. To be in the consideration set please submit your entry here.

The Digi100 will be announced at the Futurist Marketing Conclave taking place on August 18, 2017 at The Leela Ambience Gurgaon.

The Digi100 is for progressive digital marketing leaders from both Agencies and Brand Owners. Applicants can range from CEOs of agencies with more than 50 employees, Digital leads, Account Directors, Creative Directors, Brand Heads, Digital Marketing Heads. The list is for residents of India.

A structured level of recognition such as listing on paulwriter.com, a certificate and complimentary access to the Futurist Business Conclave on August 18, Gurgaon.

As a part of the continuous outreach and engagement program, Paul Writer will produce the Desi Digital Cookbook, a collection of 18 articles on diverse topics with an Indian twist.

“Continuous learning and re-education is important with the rapid transformation marketing is undergoing. Every profession stipulates continuous learning to maintain your professional credentials and marketing needs to evolve in that direction too. The Digi100 is thus designed to recognize not just today’s competence but also whether you are investing in your future, and that of your team. We are excited to partner with Pluralsight, the world’s leading technology learning platform for creative and information technologists on Digi100,” says Jessie Paul, CEO, Paul Writer.

Paul Writer is a B2B Marketing Advisory firm that engages with clients to help them develop and manage their outreach to a defined audience of professionals. (ANI-Businesswire India)