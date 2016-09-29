PAVA shells damp squib, to be recalled in Kashmir

NEW DELHI,Sept29: Security forces in the Valley have found PAVA shells, a chilli-based non-lethal weapon introduced as an alternative to pellet guns for crowd control, “ineffective”.

The ministry of home affairs has consequently decided to recall the shells to rectify the problems pointed out before they are again given to Jammu and Kashmir police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

The PAVA shells have reportedly been found to have a slow emission rate once they hit the ground, as a result of which protesters can easily lob them back. Also, they were said to be not potent enough to disperse violent stone-pelters. The feedback has been given by troops on the ground.

The Union home ministry had approved the use of PAVA shells following a deluge of reports about grievous injuries, as well as blindings, caused by pellet guns. The suggestion was made by a committee set up to identify an alternative.

The PAVA or Pelargonic Acid Vanillyl Amide (PAVA) shells used in the Valley were developed by Indian Institute of Toxicology Research, a Council of Scientific & Industrial Research laboratory in Lucknow.