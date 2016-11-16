Pawan Kalyan and Trivikram join hands for Young Hero Nithin

Hyderabad, Nov 16: Young Hero Nithin’s next in the direction of Rowdy Fellow fame Krishna Chaitanya was launched this morning in Hyderabad.

This film is being Produced by Pawan Kalyan and Trivikram along with Nithin’s Sresth Movies Banner.

This is the first production venture of Trivikram and is the first outside production venture for Pawan Kalyan.

Pawan Kalyan and Trivikram will be producing the movie on Pawan Kalyan’s ‘Pawan Kalyan Creative Works Banner’.

It is known to our readers that Nithin is a diehard fan of Pawan Kalyan and Trivikram is the director who delivered the biggest hit for Nithin with A..Aa that released this summer.

Krishna Chaitanya is a Popular Lyricist who turned into a director with Nara Rohit’s Rowdy Fellow.

Even though the movie did not perform well at the box office, the director has got some good applauses. Besides this film, Nithin also has a project with Hanu Raghavapudi.