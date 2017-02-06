Pawan Kalyan’s Katamarayudu teaser on YouTube clocks 3 million views in 24 hours

Hyderabad, Feb6:The makers of Pawan Kalyan’s Katamarayudu have finally release the teaser cut of the film, which has received tremendous response from Telugu audience.

A minute long teaser, which was unveiled yesterday, is now touted as the fastest Telugu film to garner over three million views in less than 24 hours.

Though the teaser doesn’t reveal much about the film, Pawan Kalyan captivates the audience with his electrifying screen presence and dialogue delivery.

The team, which recently wrapped up shoot in Pollachi, has confirmed that the principal shooting will be finished by February end, and that they are eyeing for a Ugadi release.

Directed by Dolly, the film is a remake of Tamil blockbuster Veeram, which starred Ajith Kumar in the lead.

Katamarayudu also features Shruti Haasan, Siva Balaji, Ajay, Kamal Kamaraju and Chaitanya Krishna in important roles.

Interestingly, Pawan Kalyan and Shruti Haasan are teaming up for the second time after the commercial success of Gabbar Singh.

Meanwhile, it has been confirmed that brothers Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan are teaming up for a Telugu film, which will be directed by Trivikram Srinivas.