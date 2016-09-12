Payal Abdullah seeks Rs 15 lakh a month from Omar Abdullah as maintenance

New Delhi, Sep 12: Payal Abdullah, the estranged wife of former Jammu & Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah, has moved a city court seeking maintenance of Rs 15 lakh from him, claiming that she and their children have been rendered “homeless” and “penniless” after their eviction from the government accommodation at Lutyens’ Delhi.

Payal’s petition comes barely a month after a Delhi high court order, through which she and her sons were evicted from the J&K government’s (type VIII) bungalow on Akbar Road.

Insisting that Omar be directed to provide her Rs 10 lakh monthly maintenance for herself and her two sons and Rs 5 lakh for a new accommodation, Payal said she and and her children are Z and Z+ category security protectees but the eviction has made them vulnerable to security threats.

The plea states that Payal and the children are living a “life of nomads”, “shuttling between the house of friends” and are “at the mercy of Payal’s aged parents”.

Payal’s lawyer Jayant K Sud said that family court judge Arun Kumar Arya has issued a notice to Omar seeking his reply on her plea and the matter has now been fixed for hearing on October 27.

Claiming that she has “suffered a lot of torture and harassment” because of Omar, Payal has requested the court to direct Omar to give her compen- sation on that account and for allegedly tarnishing her public image.

Payal has also referred to the divorce petition filed by Omar, saying that his “unreasonable withdrawal” from matrimony on “absolutely unjustifiable grounds” caused her immense emotional distress.

On August 30, Omar’s plea seeking divorce from Payal was rejected by a trial court, which said that Omar failed to prove that she had committed “cruelty” upon him and that there was an “irretrievable breakdown of the marriage”.

Payal stated that she always contributed her best to uphold the institution of marriage and “is/was never interested in separation”.