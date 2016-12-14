Paytm and NHAI tie-up for cashless payments at toll plazas across India

NewDelhi, Dec14 : Paytm has announced its partnership with major NHAI toll concessionaries like Reliance Infra, Sadhbav, IRB, MEP and GMR to enable cashless payments at all state, national and city tolls across India.

With this partnership, commuters across the country can now pay their toll charges instantly with Paytm.

Commuters can simply scan the QR code placed at the toll payment counters using the Paytm app, and pay their toll charge instantly. This will move, millions of daily commuters can bid goodbye to the hassles of long queues at tolls and the worries associated with dealing in cash.

“Dealing in loose change at toll plazas has become a major challenge for commuters and toll attendants alike as it slows down traffic and leads to excess fuel combustion and pollution. Now users can pay toll tax with Paytm at all major toll plazas across the country, enabling the transportation sector transition to a digital economy,” said Sr. VP Paytm, Kiran Vasireddy.

Given that hundreds of thousands of vehicles use the nation’s highways for their daily commute, Paytm’s latest partnership will change the way everyday transactions take place in the country and propel the country towards becoming a truly cashless economy.

Currently over a million offline merchants across India now accept Paytm as their preferred across various stores and shops. Paytm is inching closer to its aim of making cashless transactions a way of life across India. (ANI)

